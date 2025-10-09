OIC condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calls for urgent international action

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday morning by hundreds of Israeli settlers, accompanied by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The OIC described the incursion as a grave violation of the sanctity of the mosque and an affront to the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

In a statement, the Jeddah-based organisation also denounced the Israeli authorities’ closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, calling it an extension of repeated violations against Islamic holy sites and freedom of worship. The OIC stressed that such practices constitute a blatant breach of the Geneva Conventions and relevant United Nations resolutions.

Reiterating its firm position, the OIC affirmed that “Al-Aqsa Mosque, in its entirety of 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.” It emphasized that Israel has no sovereignty over Jerusalem or its holy sites and urged the international community to act swiftly to safeguard the historical and legal status quo in the occupied city.

The incursion occurred on the second day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when groups of settlers entered Al-Aqsa under heavy police protection. Witnesses reported unprecedented violations, including dancing, singing, plant offerings, and the performance of religious rituals within the compound.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemned the raid as a calculated provocation timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa massacre. The movement said the actions reflect the “fascist mindset” of the Israeli government and its deliberate targeting of Muslim holy sites.