UN official: $52 billion needed to rebuild Gaza

October 9, 2025 at 8:33 am

Smoke rises over southern Gaza City following a series of Israeli airstrikes on October 6, 2025, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s call to immediately halt the offensive. Israeli forces continued attacks from air, land, and sea, striking multiple areas across the city as destruction spread along the coastline and dense residential zones. [Hassan Jedi - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises over southern Gaza City following a series of Israeli airstrikes on October 6, 2025, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s call to immediately halt the offensive. Israeli forces continued attacks from air, land, and sea, striking multiple areas across the city as destruction spread along the coastline and dense residential zones. [Hassan Jedi – Anadolu Agency]

The Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva, said that 52 billion US dollars will be required to begin rebuilding the Gaza Strip once a ceasefire is reached.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the UN official explained that 80 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure has been completely destroyed. He noted that clearing the debris will be the first step in the reconstruction process.

Earlier, the Government Media Office in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation continues its brutal assault on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, ignoring the ceasefire calls announced by US President Donald Trump and the positive response given to the proposal.

According to the office, between the morning of Saturday, 4 October 2025, and the end of Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the occupation carried out more than 230 air and artillery strikes targeting densely populated civilian areas and shelters across the Strip. These attacks resulted in the killing of 118 civilians, including women and children, with 72 of them reported in Gaza City alone.

