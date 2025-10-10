Putin: Israel asked me to tell Iran it does not seek escalation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Israel had asked him to convey a message to Iran, stating that Tel Aviv was not interested in escalating tensions with Tehran.

During his visit to Tajikistan, Putin told the Russian news agency TASS: “We continue to maintain trusting contacts with Israel and receive signals from the Israeli leadership asking to convey to our Iranian friends that Israel is committed to a further settlement and is not interested in any kind of confrontation.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that recent Israeli and American strikes on Iran were important steps towards reaching an agreement on Gaza.

He added that Tehran “wants to work on peace now, they have informed us, so we appreciate that and we will work with Iran.” He added, “We would like to see them rebuild their country too, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

READ: Russian FM says some parties seek to keep Gulf states wary of Iran