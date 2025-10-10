Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Putin: Israel asked me to tell Iran it does not seek escalation

October 10, 2025 at 10:37 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Russian-Tajik meeting, on October 9, 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. [Photo by Contributor/Getty Images]

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Russian-Tajik meeting, on October 9, 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. [Photo by Contributor/Getty Images]

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Israel had asked him to convey a message to Iran, stating that Tel Aviv was not interested in escalating tensions with Tehran.

During his visit to Tajikistan, Putin told the Russian news agency TASS: “We continue to maintain trusting contacts with Israel and receive signals from the Israeli leadership asking to convey to our Iranian friends that Israel is committed to a further settlement and is not interested in any kind of confrontation.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that recent Israeli and American strikes on Iran were important steps towards reaching an agreement on Gaza. 

He added that Tehran “wants to work on peace now, they have informed us, so we appreciate that and we will work with Iran.” He added, “We would like to see them rebuild their country too, but they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

READ: Russian FM says some parties seek to keep Gulf states wary of Iran

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending