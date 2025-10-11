Indonesia should prioritise stronger ties with Oman

Indonesia and Oman do not often share the international spotlight. Yet over the past year, the two countries have steadily widened their engagement in ways that suggest a more structured partnership is within reach.

The process began in January, when the Majelis Ulama Indonesia hosted a delegation of Omani scholars to exchange views on religious authority and fatwa development. It was a modest but telling reminder that cultural and religious dialogue can complement state-to-state ties.

By April, labor issues came to the fore. Indonesia’s Minister for Migrant Worker Protection, Abdul Kadir Karding, met with Oman’s ambassador, Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Salim Al Shanfari, to discuss the placement of Indonesian workers in the Gulf state. Jakarta insisted on stronger safeguards: tighter visa screening, monitoring of recruiters, and training programs in renewable energy, IT, and health care. Oman expressed interest in cooperation, and the talks signaled the potential for more regulated and mutually beneficial labor mobility.

June brought diplomacy at the foreign minister level. Sugiono, Indonesia’s foreign minister, welcomed Ambassador Al Shanfari in Jakarta. Trade diversification, investment in renewable energy and mining, and growing tourism flows were all highlighted. The Omani side noted that visitors were increasingly interested in Indonesian destinations beyond Bali, while Jakarta encouraged more Indonesians to travel to Oman.

Later in the month, Sugiono and Oman’s foreign minister, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, held a phone call that covered bilateral cooperation as well as broader regional issues. Both emphasized support for dialogue and de-escalation in the Middle East, a reflection of the two countries’ similar diplomatic styles.

All of this prepared the ground for a significant milestone: the “Advantage Oman–Indonesia Business Dialogue,” held in Jakarta from 6 to 9 October. More than 30 Indonesian companies joined Omani executives to explore opportunities in mining, manufacturing, food security, tourism, and aviation. The Omani delegation showcased the Sultanate’s advantages—its strategic location, political stability, and investment incentives—while Indonesian businesses gained exposure to new markets and partnerships.

The event underscored what both sides already know: there is practical room to grow this relationship.

Indonesia needs more partners in its energy transition. Coal and oil remain dominant in its energy mix, even as the government sets ambitious renewable targets. Oman, for its part, is moving into hydrogen and solar as it seeks to diversify beyond oil. Joint ventures could serve both economies, combining Indonesian demand with Omani expertise and incentives.

Labor mobility is another area where interests align. Indonesia has a large, young workforce, while Oman faces demographic constraints. Structured agreements that prioritize training, certification, and worker protections would benefit both sides and help avoid the problems that have plagued Indonesian labor migration in other Gulf states.

Tourism presents further opportunities. Omanis are already looking to destinations in Indonesia beyond Bali, and Indonesians are beginning to see Oman’s appeal as a travel destination. Expanding direct flights and easing travel requirements could turn interest into steady flows.

Diplomatically, Indonesia and Oman share an understated style—valuing balance, dialogue, and stability. This may not produce dramatic headlines, but it lays a foundation for sustained cooperation.

Yet one important step is still missing: political symbolism at the highest level. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has already visited the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as part of his outreach to the Gulf. He has not yet made the trip to Muscat. A state visit to Muscat would send a strong signal that Jakarta views Oman as a partner of equal importance within the Gulf, not just as an afterthought to relationships elsewhere in the region. Such a trip would build on the progress made in 2025 and help turn recent initiatives into a durable, long-term agenda.

Challenges remain. Trade volumes are still small compared to Indonesia’s relations with Saudi Arabia or the UAE. Migrant worker protections will require constant vigilance. And while the October business dialogue was a promising step, it needs to be followed by concrete projects rather than left as a one-off showcase.

Still, after nearly five decades of diplomatic relations, Indonesia and Oman are in a position to upgrade their ties. The developments of this year show that the pieces are already being put in place. What is needed now is persistence—and political will from the very top.

Sometimes, the most consequential partnerships are not the loudest ones, but the steady, practical ones. Indonesia and Oman have the chance to build exactly that.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.