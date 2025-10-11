On second anniversary of Gaza genocide, PFB call for end to occupation and accountability

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) on Saturday called for an end to the Israeli occupation and accountability for the perpetrators of genocide in Gaza. The organisation issued a press statement to mark the second anniversary of the Israeli war on Gaza.

The statement which was released ahead of a national demonstration in Greater London read: “Today, we stand in solidarity with our people in Gaza and with all the Palestinian people, demanding that the criminals and their supporters be held accountable; that the occupation be ended; and that a just and lasting peace be achieved that restores the Palestinians’ national rights on their land.”

Zaher Birawi, chairman of the PFB, a member of the Palestine Coalition in Britain, said the fragile ceasefire between the Palestinian factions and the occupying state does not represent a permanent solution; does not guarantee true security for Palestinians; and will not ensure stability for the region.

Birawi added: A ceasefire only becomes meaningful if it leads to a fundamental change: ending the blockade; lifting restrictions on freedom of movement; ensuring access to humanitarian aid; achieving justice for victims; and restoring the full national rights of the Palestinian people.

The PFB statement called on the British government, the European Union, the United Nations, and all international parties to use all diplomatic, economic, and legal means to achieve a permanent ceasefire; to hold accountable those responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people; and achieve a just political solution based on ending the occupation and restoring rights to their rightful owners.

Additionally, it urged the immediate commencement of the reconstruction of Gaza and cautioned that the restoration of life there “must be led by the Palestinians themselves and through national consensus, not decisions imposed from abroad.”

While expressing profound appreciation for those who joined the national demonstration on Saturday, the PFB urged continued awareness-raising, protests, and advocacy: “When justice is absent from the headlines, the weak and oppressed are the first to be forgotten.”

We must, therefore, maintain popular pressure through demonstrations, petitions, media campaigns, and public events in all countries of the world and in all public squares, so that attention is not diminished or the rights of the oppressed are marginalised.