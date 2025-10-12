Aid trucks begin entering Gaza under ceasefire agreement

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid began to enter the Gaza Strip on Sunday under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, local sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that a number of aid trucks moved through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom border crossing into southern Gaza.

The entry of the aid trucks came after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the enclave.

