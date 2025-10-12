Middle East Monitor
Aid trucks begin entering Gaza under ceasefire agreement

October 12, 2025 at 4:44 pm

Aid trucks belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) are moving from Khan Yunis city center towards the Kerem Shalom Border Crossing to receive new food aid to be distributed as part of efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip on October 12, 2025 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar – Anadolu Agency]

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid began to enter the Gaza Strip on Sunday under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, local sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that a number of aid trucks moved through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom border crossing into southern Gaza.

The entry of the aid trucks came after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the enclave.

