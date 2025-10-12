Middle East Monitor
All activists from Gaza aid flotilla released from Israeli detention: Legal center

October 12, 2025 at 5:38 pm

Turkish Airlines (THY) flight brings 94 activists, including 18 Turks, from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which were seized by Israel in international waters to Istanbul, Turkiye, on October 10, 2025. [Ali Akyasan - Anadolu Agency]

Turkish Airlines (THY) flight brings 94 activists, including 18 Turks, from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which were seized by Israel in international waters to Istanbul, Turkiye, on October 10, 2025. [Ali Akyasan – Anadolu Agency]

All foreign activists detained by Israel from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla have been released, an Israeli legal center said Sunday, Anadolu reports.

“All participants in the Thousands Madleens Flotilla and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Conscience Mission have been released from unlawful Israeli detention, and most have now been deported. No participant remains in Israel’s custody,” Adalah Legal Center said in a statement.

It said dozens of activists were deported through Jordan early Sunday. The final freed individuals were Huwaida Arraf and Zohar Regev, both dual Israeli citizens who had been held on suspicion of “criminal charges” but were later freed without indictment.

Jordan said early Sunday that 45 activists arrived in the country via the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, in coordination with several embassies to facilitate activists’ departures to their home countries.

READ: Activists detained from Gaza aid flotilla face physical abuse, humiliation in Israeli detention: Legal center

Among the activists are the nationals of Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, the US, and Canada, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.

Israeli naval forces attacked a 9-boat convoy by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) heading to Gaza to break Israel’s illegal blockade on Oct. 8 and detained around 150 activists aboard.

Israel, as the occupying power, has previously attacked several Gaza-bound ships, seized their cargo, and deported activists on board.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

The first phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Friday under US President Donald Trump’s plan to end a two-year Israeli war in the enclave.

READ: Bangladeshi activist tells of torture in Israeli jails for Gaza aid flotilla; links Western media to genocide

