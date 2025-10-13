Rebuilding Gaza, undermining Palestine?

When the Gaza Plan was first introduced, it was hailed as a bold humanitarian and diplomatic initiative, a roadmap to reconstruction after one of the most devastating wars in recent memory. Backed by Washington, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, and a coalition of Western and Arab donors, the plan promised to rebuild Gaza’s shattered infrastructure, restore essential services, and install a technocratic interim authority to administer the enclave. For much of the international community, exhausted by images of bombed hospitals and displaced families, it sounded like a pragmatic bridge between war and peace.

Yet, beneath the veneer of reconstruction lies a peril far greater than Gaza’s immediate suffering, the slow erosion of the Palestinian political question itself. The Gaza Plan, as currently framed, risks transforming Palestine from a national struggle for sovereignty into a managed territory, a kind of humanitarian protectorate whose fate is dictated by international boards, donor committees, and geopolitical convenience.

For decades, the Palestinian cause has been defined by two intertwined goals, ending occupation and realizing an independent state alongside Israel. The so-called two state solution has been a pillar of international diplomacy, reaffirmed in countless resolutions and summits. But the Gaza Plan, in its structure and logic, begins to hollow out that very vision. It replaces the pursuit of sovereignty with administrative stability, turning political liberation into a project of perpetual management.

Under the proposed framework, Gaza would effectively be governed by a board of international trustees, an amalgam of Western donors, Arab mediators, and technocrats claiming neutrality. This arrangement may ensure order, but it also ensures dependency. It creates a system in which Palestinians are recipients of governance rather than authors of it, where reconstruction becomes an end in itself rather than a means toward political emancipation.

The danger, however, extends beyond Gaza. By allowing the Gaza Plan to harden into a semi-permanent arrangement, the international community risks legitimizing a new political status quo, one that normalizes the absence of statehood. The longer this structure remains in place, the more it will be accepted as the “new reality.” The world may soon start speaking not of “occupation” and “liberation,” but of “stability” and “reconstruction.”

In this process, the Palestinian question risks being quietly redefined, not resolved. The two state solution, already fragile and deferred, could effectively dissolve under the weight of “temporary” solutions that become permanent. Gaza, in this sense, becomes the laboratory for a single state reality, one in which Palestine exists only as a dependent administrative zone orbiting around Israel’s economic and political gravity.

Indeed, that economic dependency is already profound. The Palestinian economy remains tethered to Israel’s, through labor markets, trade flows, and taxation systems. Even the currency in daily use, the Israeli shekel, serves as a constant reminder of this structural subordination. This dependency, once seen as a byproduct of occupation, risks becoming institutionalized through the Gaza Plan. If the plan endures, Gaza’s reconstruction will be funded externally, its governance outsourced to international oversight, and its economic arteries still controlled by Israel. Independence will become an abstraction, deferred indefinitely under the rhetoric of “development” and “peace.”

This is not to dismiss the urgent need for rebuilding. Gaza’s devastation is real, and its people deserve the dignity of homes, hospitals, and functioning schools. But reconstruction must not come at the price of political erasure. The world cannot confuse humanitarian intervention with nation building, nor can it allow the moral urgency of relief to justify the strategic convenience of containment.

Arab states, in particular, must tread carefully. Their motives, ensuring regional stability, avoiding refugee spillovers, and maintaining strategic ties with Washington, are understandable. Yet, by embracing the Gaza Plan without demanding political safeguards, they risk becoming guarantors of a framework that cements Palestine’s marginalization. Reconstruction, if not tied explicitly to a roadmap for sovereignty, becomes complicity in a slow motion annexation, one managed through aid rather than arms.

The deeper threat of the Gaza Plan lies in its political psychology, it reframes the Palestinian struggle as a humanitarian management issue rather than a colonial question. It invites the world to measure progress by the number of rebuilt schools rather than by the restoration of rights. And it gives Israel, perhaps unintentionally, what decades of diplomacy could not, the normalisation of a single, de facto state where Palestinians are governed, not represented.

If this trajectory continues, the Gaza Plan will not be remembered as a bridge to peace but as the blueprint for Palestine’s quiet disappearance from the map of sovereign nations. Once reconstruction stabilizes the territory and international supervision becomes routine, the pressure for political resolution will fade. The “temporary” trusteeship could outlast the conflict itself, transforming Gaza into a perpetual ward of global governance, a territory that functions but never belongs to itself.

For the world’s supporters of Palestine, from Arab capitals to European parliaments, this is the moment for vigilance. The humanitarian urgency of Gaza cannot obscure the political imperative of Palestine. Every dollar of aid and every reconstruction project must be linked to a clear, enforceable commitment to sovereignty, not to endless oversight. Otherwise, the Gaza Plan will succeed where years of occupation failed, it will redefine Palestine out of existence, not through conquest, but through consent.

If the two state vision is to survive, the Gaza Plan must be treated as an emergency measure, not a political model. Its timeline must be finite, its objectives transitional, and its ultimate purpose aligned with Palestinian self determination. Anything less risks replacing one kind of occupation with another, one that comes not from tanks and walls, but from well funded technocracy and global indifference. The world cannot afford to let Gaza’s ruins become the foundation of a permanent political trap. The promise of peace must not be built on the burial of a nation.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.