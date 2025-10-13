Middle East Monitor
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu surrendered to Hamas, hid the truth

October 13, 2025 at 8:57 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. [Alex Wong/Getty Images]

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth has revealed alarming details about the Gaza peace agreement, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set key conditions but made major concessions and hid the truth from the public.

According to the paper, the basic conditions set by Netanyahu to end the war ensured what it described as “a complete surrender to Hamas”. However, Yedioth Ahronoth reported, “Hamas was not disarmed, Gaza was not demilitarised, and the territory was not cleared,” based on documents that were reviewed.

The paper asked, “If these conditions were essential, why did Netanyahu give them up?” An intelligence source said, “The agreement is considered successful, but the concessions are extremely deep.”

The same source, who has close contact with the intelligence community, the defence establishment, and the political level, added: “The public deserves honest answers to the key remaining questions, which the government and Netanyahu’s campaign seem to be struggling to answer.”

