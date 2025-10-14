Egyptian companies eye major role in Gaza reconstruction effort

Egyptian contracting and building materials companies are seeking to secure a leading role in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip following the recently announced peace agreement, company executives told Al-Shorouk.

Several firms expressed their readiness to participate in rebuilding efforts, citing a significant surplus of construction materials and capacity in Egypt’s domestic market.

The development comes as U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the Gaza war through Egyptian and Arab mediation. A peace summit is being held Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Trump, with the participation of a number of world leaders, to promote stability in the Middle East and support reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Following the signing of the agreement, discussions are expected to begin on reconstruction priorities and funding mechanisms, particularly given the extensive destruction of buildings and infrastructure across the enclave during the past two years of conflict.

According to United Nations data, about 83 per cent of buildings in Gaza City have been damaged, including approximately 17,734 that were completely destroyed. Experts and international institutions estimate that rebuilding the Strip could cost around $50 billion and take up to a decade to complete.

Global competition for reconstruction contracts has already begun, with major firms from Turkey, the United States, Qatar, the UAE, Britain, and Egypt vying for participation. The Times reported that Turkish and American companies are among the first to present proposals for involvement in the rebuilding process.

READ: Israel threatens to resume Gaza genocide after hostage return, says defence minister