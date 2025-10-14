Freed from Israeli prison: I still cannot believe I am out after 24 years

Freed Palestinian prisoner Baha Shabrawi, from Nour Shams camp in Ramallah, said he was informed about his release only half an hour before being transferred from prison. “Until now, I swear I cannot believe it. I had wished to walk out through the yellow gate of Ofer Prison,” he said.

In a televised interview with Al Jazeera, Shabrawi explained that he had spent 24 years behind bars out of a 35-year sentence, noting that both his parents passed away during his imprisonment.

He expressed his joy at the warm welcome he received from residents, saying, “I thought I was strong and would not cry, but I swear to God, when I saw the scene, I could not hold back my tears — I broke down.”

Shabrawi also said that Israeli prison authorities had isolated prisoners from the outside world for the past two years. “On my way to Ramallah, I kept asking, ‘What’s the news? What’s happening?’” he added.

He described the health and nutritional conditions of prisoners as “difficult and miserable”, stressing that “they need prayers and support”. Shabrawi also mentioned that many young men aged between 20 and 30 are serving life sentences in Israeli prisons.

