Houthis call on Saudi Arabia to embrace peace, end aggression and blockade

The Houthi movement on Monday urged Saudi Arabia to move from de-escalation to a full end to the aggression, the blockade and the occupation, and to implement the clear requirements for peace.

Speaking on the anniversary of the 14 October revolution—which began in 1963 against British colonial rule in south Yemen—Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the movement’s Supreme Political Council, said: “We call on Saudi Arabia to move from the de-escalation phase to ending the aggression, the siege and the occupation, and to implement the clear requirements for peace.”

Al-Mashat added that such a move, he argued, would be “the closest solution to preventing those who profit from wars among our peoples to serve the Israeli entity.”

He accused the United States of exploiting regional sensitivities to serve “the interests of the Israeli enemy,” adding, “if you think about it, you will realise this.”

He pointed out that they “will continue to defend their country until every inch of its land is liberated and every occupying usurper, who has exploited the nation’s resources, shed the blood of its people, restricted their freedoms in dark secret prisons, and fought them in their livelihood by triggering economic crises, causing inflation, and leading to fuel and food shortages, is expelled.”

READ: Houthis threaten to resume attacks on US ships in the Red Sea