Islamic Jihad official credits Palestinian unity for prisoner liberation

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad al-Nakhalah, said on Monday that the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners would not have been possible without the unity of the Palestinian people and the steadfastness of the resistance fighters on the ground.

In a statement carried by the Safa News Agency, al-Nakhalah said, “What was achieved today — the liberation of a large number of resistance prisoners and members of our people — would not have been possible without the men of the resistance, the bravery of the fighters on the ground, and the unity of our people behind their resistance.”

He added, “We had hoped for better results, but our people are fully aware of the balance of power and the many factors affecting our situation, particularly in Gaza.”

Al-Nakhalah emphasized that the resistance remains steadfast, saying its “banners remain high and unbroken,” and that the movement continues to prioritize the liberation of all remaining prisoners.

“Our people remain honourable and noble, adhering to their resistance. The goal of freeing the remaining valiant prisoners will never fall from the resistance’s priorities,” he said.

