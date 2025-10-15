Middle East Monitor
Ethiopia responds to President El-Sisi’s remarks on the Renaissance Dam and Nile waters

October 15, 2025 at 8:58 am

A general view of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) during its official inauguration ceremony in Guba, on September 9, 2025. [LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images]

The Ethiopian government on Tuesday responded to recent comments made by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the Nile waters. The remarks were made during the opening session of Cairo Water Week.

In a statement addressing the issue, the Ethiopian government said that it was closely following President El-Sisi’s comments. It stressed that the Nile River originates in Ethiopia and that, under international law and the principle of permanent sovereignty over natural resources, the country has a legitimate and non-negotiable right to use its own water resources.

The statement added that Ethiopia’s use of the Nile aims to promote development for its people without causing any significant harm to neighbouring countries. It also pointed out that Ethiopians have suffered for more than a century while watching their water resources being used by others without receiving a fair share.

Ethiopia further rejected what it called “colonial-era agreements,” asserting that such treaties are neither legally nor politically binding on it, as the country was not a party to them.

Responding to President El-Sisi’s accusation that Addis Ababa had taken unilateral actions, the Ethiopian government firmly rejected the claim. It said the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project has been managed with full transparency, and that Ethiopia has regularly shared technical data on the dam’s filling and operation with the downstream countries, Sudan and Egypt.

0 Comments

