Al-Sharaa’s Moscow visit marks a new era of balanced diplomacy for Syria

The official visit of Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to Russia was not only his first to a country that had long supported the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, but also a clear demonstration of Syria’s new, balanced diplomacy. It is one that is unburdened by the past and focused instead on building equal and constructive relations with nations across the world in pursuit of Syria’s national interests.

Since taking power in December 2024 following the ouster of the former Syrian regime, President Ahmad Al-Sharaa has charted a markedly different course for Syria’s foreign policy. His leadership has been defined by pragmatism, restraint, and a commitment to restoring Syria’s regional and international standing after more than a decade of isolation and troubles. At the heart of this new approach lies a rational and balanced foreign policy, which places Syria’s national interests and distances Syria from global rivalries.

From his first days in office, Al-Sharaa signalled a departure from the rigid diplomacy of his predecessor, Bashar al-Assad. While the previous regime relied heavily on narrow alliances, primarily with Russia and Iran, the new leadership has emphasised a multi-directional policy, maintaining ties with traditional partners while opening channels of communication with previously estranged actors. This pragmatic shift reflects Al-Sharaa’s understanding that Syria’s future depends on cooperation, not confrontation, and on engagement, not isolation to any country.

Reaffirming relations with Russia through pragmatism, not former regime’s dependency

One of the most notable demonstrations of Syria’s balanced diplomacy was President Al-Sharaa’s official visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss issues of mutual interest. The visit underscored a new tone in Syrian-Russian relations — one rooted in respect and reciprocity rather than dependency.

While Damascus remains keen on preserving strong ties with Moscow, the nature of the relationship has evolved. The new Syrian leadership recognises Russia’s significant role as a global power and an influential actor in the Middle East, but it is equally determined to redefine the partnership based on equality and mutual benefit, as well as building on the historical ties between the two nations that extends over decades.

Importantly, Syria’s calls for the extradition of top figures of the former regime, including Bashar al-Assad himself, have not become a point of contention with Moscow. Although Russia has historical ties with the Assad regime, Al-Sharaa’s government has managed to separate the pursuit of justice from the broader strategic interests between the two states. Damascus has been careful not to let its internal political transition hinder its external relations — an approach that reflects a sophisticated understanding of realpolitik.

Avoiding polarization and preserving sovereignty

Syria’s new leadership faced an early test of its diplomatic maturity when a Ukrainian delegation – led by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha – visited Damascus shortly after Assad’s ouster, marking Kyiv’s first official outreach in years. The visit was widely seen as an attempt to persuade the new authorities to distance themselves from Moscow in light of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. However, the response from Damascus was calculated and composed. The Syrian leadership made it clear that while it welcomed constructive dialogue with all nations, it would not be drawn into global rivalries or become a pawn in geopolitical disputes.

By refusing to sever ties with Russia while simultaneously engaging with Ukraine and other Western-aligned states, Syria demonstrated an ability to navigate complex international dynamics — a skill that had long been absent from its foreign policy. This early episode illustrated the hallmark of Al-Sharaa’s approach: diplomacy based on balance, flexibility, and independence. The message was clear — the new Syria is open to the world, but it will make decisions solely in accordance with its own national interests.

Balancing between Türkiye and the Arab states

Another crucial dimension of Syria’s balanced foreign policy lies in its regional diplomacy, particularly the delicate balancing act between Türkiye and several key Arab countries. While the leadership of Syria greatly recognises the role of Türkiye in the Syrian revolution as of 2011. Yet, it balanced such relations in a way that does not antagonise Arab countries that had ties with the Assad regime like Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Al-Sharaa maintained a balanced regional policy that stands equidistantly without favouring one side over the other.

This approach reflects a nuanced understanding of regional sensitivities. By pursuing advanced dialogue with Ankara while reinforcing traditional Arab partnerships, Syria seeks to position itself as a constructive and independent actor in the Middle East.

A foreign policy of rational interests

The essence of Al-Sharaa’s foreign policy lies in its rational pursuit of Syria’s national interests. The new leadership has avoided the zero-sum mentality that dominated the Assad era — a mindset that often reduced Syria’s international relations to a struggle between East and West. Instead, Damascus now seeks to engage with all global powers on pragmatic terms, ensuring that Syria benefits from cooperation without compromising its sovereignty.

This rational approach allows Syria to manoeuvre amid the competing agendas of global and regional actors — from the United States and the European Union to Russia, Türkiye, and the Arab world, it sends a clear message that the new Syria will not be part of any exclusive alliance, nor will it allow foreign powers to dictate its path.

Al-Sharaa’s balanced foreign policy represents not just a shift in diplomatic direction but a broader vision for Syria’s future, a vision based on stability, inclusion, and reintegration into the international community.

While challenges remain immense, from reconstruction to the return of refugees and the rebuilding of institutions, Al-Sharaa’s diplomatic course offers hope that the country can overcome the legacies of division and isolation.

Under Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s leadership, Damascus has begun to reassert itself as a sovereign and rational player on the international stage — a country capable of dialogue, partnership, and balance. In an increasingly polarized world, Syria’s rational diplomacy may well serve to rebuild Syria and overcome the past negative experiences.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.