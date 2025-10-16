Arab League criticises UK Conservative leader over remarks on Gaza

Jamal Rushdi, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, has expressed concern over the statement made by the leader of the British Conservative Party during a parliamentary session held yesterday to discuss the ceasefire agreement.

Rushdi stated that the statement contained several inaccuracies and clear bias against Palestinians. He pointed out, for example, that the British politician’s claims about the involvement of UNRWA in terrorism align entirely with the Israeli narrative on the matter. This narrative, he noted, lacks any factual basis and disregards the conclusive findings of a United Nations investigation, which highlighted UNRWA’s indispensable role in assisting Palestinian refugees.

The spokesperson added that it was regrettable that the opposition leader’s statement made no mention of the immense suffering of Palestinians caused by what he described as Israel’s unprecedented and brutal war of extermination. He said the statement reflected full alignment with Israeli in what he called a blatant act of bias.

Rushdi reaffirmed the Arab League’s appreciation for the stance of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, which, he said, demonstrates balance and a sincere desire to address Britain’s historical responsibility towards the Palestinian cause. This, he explained, includes recognising the State of Palestine and supporting efforts to create a credible and irreversible path towards establishing it.

