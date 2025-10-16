Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egypt’s FM outlines international force plan in Gaza and discusses Hamas disarmament

October 16, 2025 at 12:27 pm

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty gives a speech in El-Alamein, Egypt, on August 9, 2025. [Mohamed Elshahed - Anadolu Agency]

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty gives a speech in El-Alamein, Egypt, on August 9, 2025. [Mohamed Elshahed – Anadolu Agency]

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the proposed international stability force in Gaza “is part of Trump’s plan, and we welcome, accept, and support it,” adding that “some countries are ready to contribute.”

In an interview with CNN, when asked whether Egypt had received a commitment from Hamas to disarm in Gaza, Abdelatty replied, “This is part of President Trump’s peace plan, and Hamas has welcomed and accepted the president’s plan. We have to work out all the details regarding the implementation of phase two, including Israel’s withdrawal to new lines within Gaza, and of course, each party should honour its commitments.”

He added, “We have to start negotiation about the modalities, format, and procedures, and everything is subject to upcoming negotiations after implementing phase one.” 

 The minister asserted that “Hamas understands that they have not any role in the day after, and it is fully committed that they have no role for the day after in governing Gaza, and debate is ongoing to talk about other aspects of the Trump peace plan.

Abdelatty also highlighted “the cruciality  of the entry and accessibility of humanitarian aid without any impediments,” explaining that an agreement has been reached on the minimum level of aid, rather than the maximum.

READ: Egypt, Sudan reject unilateral measures on Nile water

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending