Egypt’s FM outlines international force plan in Gaza and discusses Hamas disarmament

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the proposed international stability force in Gaza “is part of Trump’s plan, and we welcome, accept, and support it,” adding that “some countries are ready to contribute.”

In an interview with CNN, when asked whether Egypt had received a commitment from Hamas to disarm in Gaza, Abdelatty replied, “This is part of President Trump’s peace plan, and Hamas has welcomed and accepted the president’s plan. We have to work out all the details regarding the implementation of phase two, including Israel’s withdrawal to new lines within Gaza, and of course, each party should honour its commitments.”

He added, “We have to start negotiation about the modalities, format, and procedures, and everything is subject to upcoming negotiations after implementing phase one.”

The minister asserted that “Hamas understands that they have not any role in the day after, and it is fully committed that they have no role for the day after in governing Gaza, and debate is ongoing to talk about other aspects of the Trump peace plan.

Abdelatty also highlighted “the cruciality of the entry and accessibility of humanitarian aid without any impediments,” explaining that an agreement has been reached on the minimum level of aid, rather than the maximum.

