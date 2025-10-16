Israel expects Germany to lift partial ban on arms exports

The Israeli government expects Germany to lift its partial ban on arms exports to Israel and its travel warning for some parts of the country, following the Gaza Strip ceasefire agreement.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel told reporters during her visit to Berlin on Wednesday: Now that the war is over, “we do expect the German government to lift those two restrictions”, Al Jazeera said, citing Germany’s DPA news agency.

Haskel also voiced support for Germany taking part in the ongoing peace process for Gaza, saying she would have no objections to German participation in a peacekeeping force for the Palestinian territory, according to DPA.

When asked whether historical sensitivities might be an obstacle, Haskel replied: “We trust you,” referring to the solidarity demonstrations held in Germany after the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had ordered a temporary halt to arms exports to Israel on 8 August, citing the “increasingly aggressive operations” by the Israeli army in Gaza. Until then, the German government had gradually stepped up its criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government but had avoided imposing sanctions.

