South Africa says ICJ genocide case against Israel will continue

South Africa’s government said on Wednesday that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip does not affect its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), stressing that accountability for crimes against civilians must continue regardless of developments on the ground.

In a statement, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said the legal action “seeks to prevent the recurrence of violations, not merely to pause them temporarily,” emphasising that a truce cannot erase crimes committed during the war.

“The judicial process reflects South Africa’s historical commitment to combating apartheid and defending the rights of oppressed peoples,” the ministry said, referring to its case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

The government reaffirmed its intention to pursue the case to its conclusion, saying that “international justice is not contingent on ceasefires or political negotiations but on holding those responsible for serious violations accountable.”

South Africa filed its complaint at the ICJ in December 2023, accusing Israel of acts amounting to genocide against civilians in Gaza. In response, the court issued provisional measures ordering Israel to take immediate steps to protect Palestinians and to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

