Egypt grants special visas for Sudanese students

October 17, 2025 at 10:11 am

The national flag of Egypt [Getty]

The Sudanese Embassy in Cairo has announced that Egypt is offering visas to Sudanese students who have received scholarships to study at Egyptian universities, allowing them to join the academic year that began last month.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the embassy said that “the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed us that instructions have been sent to its embassies abroad to issue entry visas to Sudanese students accepted at Egyptian universities, so they can attend their classes at the start of the academic year.”

According to the embassy, Egyptian embassies have so far issued 1,074 visas to Sudanese students. An additional 480 visas are expected to be processed on Sunday and Monday next week.

The embassy urged the concerned students to contact Egyptian embassies in the countries where they currently reside.

Regarding the visa application process, the embassy explained that students should apply through the official Facebook page of the Central Administration for Expatriate Students Affairs, pay a fee of 19 US dollars for the study visa, and are required to book their flight exclusively through EgyptAir, the state-owned airline.

