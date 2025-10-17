Gaza authorities warn of 70 million tons of rubble, thousands of unexploded bombs

The Gaza Strip is confronting “the largest reconstruction and humanitarian disaster in modern history,” with millions of tons of debris and thousands of unexploded bombs scattered across the territory following two years of Israeli bombardment.

In a statement on Thursday, the Government Media Office in Gaza said that as of mid-October 2025, government estimates indicate the presence of between 65 and 70 million tons of rubble and debris, including thousands of destroyed homes, schools, and public facilities.

“The occupation deliberately destroyed vital infrastructure, turning Gaza into an environmentally and structurally devastated zone,” the statement said, warning that the devastation is blocking humanitarian aid and obstructing rescue and relief operations.

Authorities said rubble removal efforts are nearly impossible due to the lack of heavy machinery and equipment, as Israel continues to block their entry through closed border crossings.

The office urged the international community to “shoulder its legal and humanitarian responsibilities” by pressuring Israel to reopen crossings and allow the entry of the tools needed to clear debris and recover bodies from under the ruins.

The statement also warned of an estimated 20,000 unexploded bombs, missiles, and shells left behind by Israeli forces, calling them a “major threat to civilians and field workers” and stressing the need for specialised engineering and demining operations before any large-scale clearance can begin.