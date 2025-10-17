Gaza needs to heal and rebuild, says Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild, stressing Turkiye’s efforts to ensure that the current Hamas-Israel agreement contributes to lasting peace, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at the 5th Turkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “Due to Israel’s poor record, we remain wary as Gaza urgently needs to heal and rebuild.”

Erdogan added that Turkiye is making intensive efforts to ensure that the Hamas-Israel agreement lasts and paves the way for lasting peace.

On the ongoing Sudan crisis, he said Turkiye is deeply saddened by the clashes in Sudan, expressing hope for a ceasefire and lasting peace there.

Erdogan also underlined that the international community has not paid enough attention to the tragedy in Sudan, stressing that “ending the bloodshed is everyone’s humanitarian duty.”

“The Western world, unfortunately, sees civil wars, conflicts, and disputes in Africa as the continent’s destiny,” he said.

