Injuries reported in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

Several people were injured on Friday after an Israeli drone targeted a car in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv, Anadolu reports.

An Israeli drone fired a guided missile at a car in the Et Tabbala area of Khirbet Selm, causing injuries, Lebanon’s National News Agency NNA reported.

The agency did not provide further details about the number of the injured, and the Israeli army has not issued any official comment on the incident.

A ceasefire was reached in November 2024 following a year-long cycle of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israel that began in October 2023. The conflict escalated into a full-scale Israeli offensive by September 2024, resulting in more than 4,000 deaths and around 17,000 injuries.

Under the terms of the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.

