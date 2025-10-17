UK police ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Europa League match at Aston Villa over safety concerns

Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv will not be permitted to attend next month’s UEFA Europa League match at Aston Villa after West Midlands Police classified the fixture as high risk due to security concerns and previous incidents of violence involving the Israeli club’s supporters.

Aston Villa confirmed that Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which issues match-day safety certificates, had instructed the club that “no away fans will be permitted” when the sides meet at Villa Park on 6 November. “The safety of supporters attending the match and of local residents is at the forefront of any decision,” Villa said.

Police said the measure would “help mitigate risks to public safety”, citing “current intelligence and previous incidents, including violent clashes and hate-crime offences that occurred during the 2024 UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.”

The ban follows serious unrest during that fixture, when Dutch police reported that Maccabi fans tore down and burned a Palestinian flag, vandalised vehicles, and shouted anti-Palestinian slogans before the match. Dozens were injured in the ensuing confrontations, and 62 people were arrested.

While such bans are not unusual in European football, the decision has provoked fierce political debate in Britain. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “the wrong decision”, saying: “We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game without fear of violence or intimidation.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the ruling a “national disgrace” and urged Starmer to intervene, while Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denounced it as “shameful” and demanded the UK reverse what he called a “coward decision.”

Bans on away supporters have become an increasingly common tool to manage high-risk fixtures in Europe. Last season, French authorities prohibited Ajax Amsterdam fans from travelling to Marseille, while Italy’s interior ministry blocked ticket sales to Eintracht Frankfurt supporters before their Champions League clash with Napoli—both on grounds of public safety.

UEFA said in a statement that local authorities are responsible for such decisions, which are based on “thorough risk assessments that vary from match to match.”

The restriction on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, however, has been framed by Israeli officials and senior British politicians as evidence of anti-Semitism, despite the police justification focusing on documented violence and disorder. The move comes amid heightened tensions over Israel’s continuing genocide in Gaza, which has fuelled protests and counter-demonstrations across Europe.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said that instead of lifting the ban, the match itself should be cancelled, arguing that “Israeli football teams shouldn’t play in international tournaments whilst Israel commits genocide and apartheid.”

For now, West Midlands Police insist their stance remains purely precautionary. “We remain steadfast in our support of all affected communities,” the force said, “and reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance on hate crime in all its forms.”

Senior government officials are set to meet today in an attempt to reverse the ban.