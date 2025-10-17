Middle East Monitor
UNRWA: Every delay in delivering aid to Gaza means more deaths

October 17, 2025 at 2:10 pm

Trucks carrying food and medical supplies belonging to the World Food Programme (WFP) enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, as limited humanitarian aid continues to reach the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire agreement, on October 16, 2025 in Gaza City, Gaza. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that any delay in allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip will cost more lives, as the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic despite the ongoing ceasefire.

Jonathan Fuller, UNRWA’s Acting Director of Communications, said on Thursday that the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was a welcome but insufficient step toward addressing the deep humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The ceasefire is a crucial step, but it is only the beginning of addressing the profound humanitarian crisis facing the people of the Gaza Strip,” Fuller said.

He stressed that the volume of aid entering Gaza must be dramatically increased to meet the overwhelming needs of the population.

Fuller warned that each day of delay in facilitating aid delivery results in more deaths from malnutrition and preventable diseases, adding that the priority now is to prevent the spread of illness and worsening food shortages while supporting displaced Palestinians to rebuild their lives.

