Israeli strike kills 11 from one family in Gaza’s eastern district

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said late Friday that an Israeli airstrike killed 11 members of one family after targeting their vehicle without warning in Gaza City’s eastern al-Zeitoun neighborhood, Anadolu reports.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said the vehicle, carrying 11 members of the Shaaban family, including seven children and two women, was hit shortly after it crossed the “yellow line.”

He said the attack occurred without warning. “It was possible to warn them or deal with them in a way that would not lead to death,” said Basal. “But what happened confirms that the occupation remains thirsty for blood and determined to commit crimes against innocent civilians.”

The “yellow line” is an unofficial demarcation separating areas where Israeli forces are stationed from those where Palestinians are allowed to move within the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, brokered through regional and international mediation and implemented Oct. 10, stipulates a partial Israeli withdrawal from several areas in Gaza to new positions within the enclave known as the “yellow line.”

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

