Trump special envoy to visit Middle East for ceasefire implementation follow-up: Report

US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Egypt, Israel and possibly the Gaza Strip on Sunday to follow up on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave, according to a report, Anadolu reports.

Citing a US official and a source familiar with the trip, the Axios news website reported that Witkoff’s efforts would focus on implementation of the first phase of the agreement — which saw 20 Israeli hostages and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners released, alongside an initial Israeli troop withdrawal and a halt to the fighting — and preparations for the next stage of the deal.

Axios previously reported that Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss the issue. It said Netanyahu urged Trump and mediating nations to pressure Hamas to return the remaining bodies.

Hamas, meanwhile, issued a statement Friday calling on mediators to “complete their role” in overseeing the remaining provisions of the agreement, including the delivery of humanitarian aid, the reopening of the Rafah border crossing and the reconstruction of Gaza.

The Palestine resistance group also urged the formation of a “community support committee” composed of independent figures to act as an interim administration in Gaza and called for Israel to complete its military withdrawal.

Witkoff is expected to raise both issues, the return of bodies and progress on humanitarian measures, during his meetings in Cairo and Tel Aviv, and possibly on the ground in Gaza, according to Axios.

He is also expected to advance discussions on the establishment of an international stabilization force (ISF) under Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan.

Washington reportedly wants to begin reconstruction in areas outside Hamas control, particularly in Rafah near the Egyptian border.

Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 11 more captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The deal was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a plan presented by Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

