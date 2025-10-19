Israel launches airstrikes in Rafah despite Gaza ceasefire deal: Media

The Israeli army launched airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, local media said, Anadolu reports.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said that the strikes were staged following an exchange of fire with Hamas.

Channel 12 claimed that the attack came after a military vehicle was targeted by Hamas fighters.

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq denied the Israeli claim, stressing his group’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Rishq accused Israel of “fabricating flimsy pretexts to justify its crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,100 people and injured 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.