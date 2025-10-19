Middle East Monitor
Slovenia voices deep concern over ‘attempts to violate’ Gaza ceasefire

October 19, 2025 at 2:53 pm

The flag of Slovenia [Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Slovenia on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over the developments, what it called “attempts to violate” the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, reiterating the need for “full humanitarian access” to the besieged enclave, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry cited reports, including violence, “executions by Hamas,” as well as delays in the opening of crossings and an escalation after attacks near Rafah.

It expressed “deep concern” and warned that such acts endanger civilians, undermine the truce, and violate international law.

“It is key to open the remaining crossings to Gaza for patients and aid, in particular the Rafah crossing,” said the foreign ministry in the statement, shared through the US social media company X.

“We remain committed to working with the #EU, @UN, and regional partners to protect civilians, allow full humanitarian access & support a just and lasting #peace based on the two-state solution,” it added.

The statement came after the Israeli army launched airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Channel 12 claimed that the attack came after a military vehicle was targeted by Hamas.

READ: Germany to send military personnel to support Gaza ceasefire monitoring

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq denied the Israeli claim, stressing his group’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

A ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas last week, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,100 people and injured 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

