After protests, Morocco raises health and education budget to $15 billion in 2026

The Moroccan royal palace announced on Sunday that the kingdom will allocate 140 billion dirhams ($15 billion) to health and education in next year’s budget, an increase of 16 per cent compared with last year.

The proposed spending on these two sectors is estimated at around 10 per cent of Morocco’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In a statement, the royal palace said the Moroccan economy is expected to grow by 4.8 per cent this year, up from 3.8 per cent last year, thanks to strong domestic demand and the performance of non-agricultural sectors.

The announcement followed a cabinet meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI.

The draft budget also includes increased funding to reduce regional inequalities. It will be discussed in detail after Finance Minister Nadia Fettah presents it to parliament in the coming days.

Separately, the cabinet approved two draft laws ahead of the next general elections. These include measures to increase the participation of women and young people and to fight corruption, such as banning convicted criminals from standing for office.

The proposals also simplify the rules for candidates under 35 and provide financial support covering 75 per cent of their campaign expenses.

Since late September, Moroccan cities have seen youth protests led by the so-called Generation Z 212 movement. The demonstrators opposed what they called “wrong government priorities,” criticising spending on international sports events and stadium construction while neglecting sectors like health and education.

Protesters directly linked the country’s struggling healthcare system to investments in preparation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, chanting slogans such as: “Stadiums exist, but where are the hospitals?”

They also called for social justice and the guarantee of the right to education and healthcare.

READ: Generation Z resumes protests in Morocco to demand reforms