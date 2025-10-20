Gaza government: Israel killed 97 Palestinians, including 44 on Sunday, in 80 ceasefire violations

The Gaza government said that 97 Palestinians had been killed and 230 others injured as a result of 80 violations carried out by the Israeli army since the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip took effect on 10 October. It added that 21 of those violations occurred on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of 44 people.

In a statement, the government’s media office in Gaza said that “the occupation has committed 80 documented violations since the announcement of the ceasefire, in a clear breach of international humanitarian law.”

The statement noted that the violations included direct shooting at civilians, deliberate airstrikes and shelling, the use of heavy fire belts, and the arrest of civilians.

It added that the Israeli army carried out these attacks using military vehicles and tanks stationed at the edges of residential areas, as well as electronic cranes equipped with remote sensing and targeting systems, and warplanes and drones of the Quad-Copter type used for direct targeting.

The statement confirmed that “these violations have been recorded in all governorates of the Gaza Strip without exception, which proves that the occupation has not complied with the ceasefire and continues its policy of killing and terror against our people.”

According to official figures, these attacks have resulted in “97 deaths and more than 230 injuries of varying degrees since the signing of the ceasefire agreement.”

The Gaza government held the Israeli army fully responsible for these violations and called on the United Nations and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to take urgent action to stop the assaults.

