Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Houthis warn: Collapse of Gaza ceasefire will cost Israel dearly

October 20, 2025 at 2:53 pm

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrike hit al-Bureij camp despite ceasefire in Gaza Strip on October 19, 2025. [Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrike hit al-Bureij camp despite ceasefire in Gaza Strip on October 19, 2025. [Moiz Salhi – Anadolu Agency]

The Houthis in Yemen have warned that any collapse of the Gaza ceasefire will come at a heavy cost to Israel, which will face greater losses than before, according to Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahid Abu Ras.

Abu Ras stated: “We are closely following developments in the Gaza Strip, and Israel continues to violate the agreement through repeated breaches.” He reaffirmed the Houthis’ firm stance in supporting the Palestinian people and warned against any actions that could lead to the breakdown of the ceasefire.

He added: “Any collapse of the agreement will make the enemy pay a heavy price, and its losses will exceed those of the past. The resistance factions in Gaza are not alone — this is a collective battle, and we stand by them and will not abandon them, whatever the challenges may be.”

The statements came as Tel Aviv resumed attacks on various areas across the Gaza Strip, including airstrikes targeting Hamas movements and several civilian sites throughout the territory.

READ: Yemen Houthis say ready to resume operations to confront Israeli violations in Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending