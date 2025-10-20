Houthis warn: Collapse of Gaza ceasefire will cost Israel dearly

The Houthis in Yemen have warned that any collapse of the Gaza ceasefire will come at a heavy cost to Israel, which will face greater losses than before, according to Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Abdulwahid Abu Ras.

Abu Ras stated: “We are closely following developments in the Gaza Strip, and Israel continues to violate the agreement through repeated breaches.” He reaffirmed the Houthis’ firm stance in supporting the Palestinian people and warned against any actions that could lead to the breakdown of the ceasefire.

He added: “Any collapse of the agreement will make the enemy pay a heavy price, and its losses will exceed those of the past. The resistance factions in Gaza are not alone — this is a collective battle, and we stand by them and will not abandon them, whatever the challenges may be.”

The statements came as Tel Aviv resumed attacks on various areas across the Gaza Strip, including airstrikes targeting Hamas movements and several civilian sites throughout the territory.

