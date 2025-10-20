New Shabak chief orders replacing the term West Bank with Judea and Samaria

Israel’s Channel 7 reported that the new head of the Shabak security service, David Zini, rebuked one of the officers during a meeting for using the term West Bank, insisting it should now be referred to as Judea and Samaria.

According to the channel, Zini stressed that “the terminology used within the Shabak must change from now on, and only Judea and Samaria should be used.”

Zini added: “What is the West Bank? From now on, remove this term from your vocabulary. There is only Judea and Samaria.”

