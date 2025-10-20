Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

New Shabak chief orders replacing the term West Bank with Judea and Samaria

October 20, 2025 at 9:21 am

A picture shows a view of the Israeli settler unauthorised outpost of Meitarim Farm near Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on February 14, 2024. [GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images]

A picture shows a view of the Israeli settler unauthorised outpost of Meitarim Farm near Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on February 14, 2024. [GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel’s Channel 7 reported that the new head of the Shabak security service, David Zini, rebuked one of the officers during a meeting for using the term West Bank, insisting it should now be referred to as Judea and Samaria.

According to the channel, Zini stressed that “the terminology used within the Shabak must change from now on, and only Judea and Samaria should be used.”

Zini added: “What is the West Bank? From now on, remove this term from your vocabulary. There is only Judea and Samaria.”

READ: Israel approves new plan to seize 9 acres of land in northern West Bank

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending