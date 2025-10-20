Middle East Monitor
Podcast by Jasim Al-Azzawi with Dr Mustafa Barghouti discussing Gaza war

Mustafa Barghouti is a Palestinian physician, activist, and politician who serves as General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI).

October 20, 2025 at 4:09 pm

Jasim Al-Azzawi worked for several media organisations, including MBC, Abu Dhabi TV, and Aljazeera English as a news anchor, program presenter, and Executive Producer. He covered significant conflicts, interviewed world leaders, and taught media courses.

WATCH: Confession of a US President: Israel Lobby Runs the Show | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

