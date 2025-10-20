Sudanese FM compares militias’ starvation tactics in El Fasher to Israel’s actions in Gaza

Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohieddin Salem Ahmed, has condemned the use of starvation tactics by armed militias in El Fasher, describing them as “no less heinous than the crimes committed by Israel.”

Speaking during his participation in the Aswan Forum for Peace and Development in Egypt, Salem expressed Khartoum’s appreciation for Cairo’s efforts in supporting Sudan’s security, stability, and national institutions, including the Sudanese Armed Forces.

He highlighted Egypt’s role in dedicating a special session on Sudan during the forum to discuss ways to end the ongoing conflict “in accordance with the visions set by the Sudanese government and derived from the aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

The foreign minister reaffirmed that the transitional government, appointed by Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and led by Dr Kamil Idris, remains committed to advancing peace and reconstruction efforts across the country.

Salem said the government’s top priority is implementing the national roadmap announced by al-Burhan, which aims to strengthen the peace process, rebuild infrastructure, and restore essential services such as roads and education.

He further underscored Sudan’s desire to establish regional and international partnerships that contribute to peace, reconstruction, and development, saying such cooperation would benefit both Sudan and the broader international community.

