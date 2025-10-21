Al-Shifa hospital director: 2,000 amputees, 5,000 cancer patients need treatment outside Gaza

The director of al-Shifa medical complex, Dr Mohammad Abu Salmiya, has sounded the alarm over the worsening situation of amputee and cancer patients in Gaza, calling on the international community and humanitarian organisations to act urgently to save their lives.

In press remarks seen by the Palestinian Information Centre, Dr Abu Salmiya said that around two thousand amputee patients and more than five thousand cancer patients urgently need medical treatment outside the Gaza strip.

He added that lists of patients requiring transfer have already been prepared, expressing deep concern over the continued closure of border crossings, which he warned could lead to a rise in the number of deaths.