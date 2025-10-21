Canadian PM: We will arrest Netanyahu if he arrives in our country

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Monday that he would uphold the decision of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, to enforce the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, should he enter Canadian territory.

In a brief press statement, Carney said his government “respects international law and the principle of accountability,” stressing that Canada “will treat the ICC’s warrant as it does any binding international judicial order.”

He added that his country would carry out the arrest if Netanyahu enters Canada, in fulfilment of its international obligations.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague had earlier issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the recent war in Gaza.

Canada is one of the signatories to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, and is therefore legally required to execute arrest warrants issued by the court.