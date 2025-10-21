Egypt’s intelligence chief discusses Gaza ceasefire with Israeli officials

Egypt’s Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad met with senior Israeli officials on Tuesday, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for Gaza ceasefire talks, Anadolu reports.

Netanyahu’s office said that the premier held talks with Rashad in Jerusalem to discuss the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, as well as bilateral relations and other regional issues.

The Egyptian intelligence chief also met with his Israeli counterpart, Shin Bet Chief David Zini, according to the public broadcaster KAN.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel said Rashad’s talks in Israel will also take up the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The Egyptian intelligence chief is set to meet with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during the visit.

The visit is the first by a senior Egyptian official to Israel since Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10 in Gaza, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

