EU keeps sanctions on Israel ‘on the table’ despite Gaza ceasefire

The European Union has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Israel, despite the recent ceasefire in Gaza, EU foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas said on Monday.

Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas emphasised that while the ceasefire had shifted the political context, the bloc would maintain pressure on Israel to ensure the truce is upheld and humanitarian conditions improve. “The ceasefire has changed the context—that is very clear to everyone,” Kallas said. “However, unless we see real and sustainable change on the ground, including more aid reaching Gaza, the threat of sanctions will remain.”

Prior to the ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Brussels had discussed potential punitive measures against Israel, including the blacklisting of senior Israeli officials and restrictions on trade relations. “We are not taking these measures now, but we are not taking them off the table either, because the situation is fragile,” Kallas added.

EU officials have repeatedly urged Israel to facilitate unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza and warned that any backsliding on ceasefire commitments could reignite instability across the region.