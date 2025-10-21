Iraq says it will not allow using its land, airspace to threaten Iran, neighbours

Iraq said Monday that it will not allow any use of its territory or airspace to threaten Iran or any neighbouring country, Anadolu agency reported.

“Iraq will not, in any way, permit the use of its land or airspace to threaten Iran or any neighbouring country,” the state news agency INA quoted National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji as saying during a joint press conference in Tehran with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“Baghdad remains fully committed to the security agreement signed with Tehran,” he added. In August, Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance security coordination along their shared border.

“The Iraqi government is working to consolidate regional stability and prevent any escalation or tension that could threaten regional security,” added Araji, who arrived in the Iranian capital early Monday. He noted that Iraq has filed an official complaint against Israel to the UN Security Council.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on 13 June, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

At the time, Iraq said that it had submitted a formal complaint to the UN Security Council condemning Israel’s violation of Iraqi airspace during the attack against Iran.

Araji said that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had reaffirmed Iraq’s rejection “of any use of Iraqi airspace to launch attacks against Iran,” in meetings with several world leaders.

Larijani, for his part, said his discussions with the Iraqi national security adviser took up several security issues.

“But the main focus of our talks was expanding economic relations between the two countries,” he said. “If we want our economic relations to remain stable, we must also strengthen our security cooperation.”