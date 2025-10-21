Nearly half of Democrats in primary races vow to oppose candidates backed by pro-Israel lobby

As public anger in the United States toward Israel continues to grow after more than two years of the war in Gaza, an internal poll has found that support from pro-Israel lobbying groups has become a burden for Democratic candidates seeking to win their primary elections.

The survey, conducted by Upswing Strategies—a polling firm specialising in Democratic Party research—questioned 850 Democratic voters in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. These states include some of the most competitive primary races expected in the 2026 elections.

The poll examined voters’ views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and on pro-Israel lobbying groups, most notably the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Results showed that around 48 per cent of respondents said they would “never support” any candidate who receives funding from AIPAC or other pro-Israel lobbying organisations, while 28 per cent expressed this stance firmly without hesitation.