Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Nearly half of Democrats in primary races vow to oppose candidates backed by pro-Israel lobby

October 21, 2025 at 9:05 am

Pro-Palestinian Jewish American demonstrators rally outside the Manhattan headquarters of Pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who accept donations from the group on February 22, 2024 in New York City, United States. [Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Pro-Palestinian Jewish American demonstrators rally outside the Manhattan headquarters of Pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who accept donations from the group on February 22, 2024 in New York City, United States. [Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images]

As public anger in the United States toward Israel continues to grow after more than two years of the war in Gaza, an internal poll has found that support from pro-Israel lobbying groups has become a burden for Democratic candidates seeking to win their primary elections.

The survey, conducted by Upswing Strategies—a polling firm specialising in Democratic Party research—questioned 850 Democratic voters in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. These states include some of the most competitive primary races expected in the 2026 elections.

The poll examined voters’ views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and on pro-Israel lobbying groups, most notably the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

Results showed that around 48 per cent of respondents said they would “never support” any candidate who receives funding from AIPAC or other pro-Israel lobbying organisations, while 28 per cent expressed this stance firmly without hesitation.

READ: Netanyahu says 153 tons of bombs dropped on Gaza, admits breach of ceasefire deal

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending