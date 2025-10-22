The Ceasefire Illusion: Deaths, Denials and Diplomatic Spin | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we look at Israel’s ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire, with more than 80 breaches and dozens of Palestinians killed. We break down the events in Rafah and the shifting US position, as Washington moves to provide legal and political cover for continued Israeli attacks.

We also examine growing fears of internal conflict in Gaza, the proposed Egypt-led stabilisation force, and the expected ICJ ruling on Israel’s blockade of UN agencies. A new UN report documents rising killings in the West Bank, while across Europe, Palestine solidarity is being criminalised—from arrests in the UK to protest bans in Germany and the row over Maccabi Tel Aviv’s football match.

