Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

The Ceasefire Illusion: Deaths, Denials and Diplomatic Spin | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we look at Israel’s ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire, with more than 80 breaches and dozens of Palestinians killed. We break down the events in Rafah and the shifting US position, as Washington moves to provide legal and political cover for continued Israeli attacks.

October 22, 2025 at 4:00 pm

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we look at Israel’s ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire, with more than 80 breaches and dozens of Palestinians killed. We break down the events in Rafah and the shifting US position, as Washington moves to provide legal and political cover for continued Israeli attacks.

We also examine growing fears of internal conflict in Gaza, the proposed Egypt-led stabilisation force, and the expected ICJ ruling on Israel’s blockade of UN agencies. A new UN report documents rising killings in the West Bank, while across Europe, Palestine solidarity is being criminalised—from arrests in the UK to protest bans in Germany and the row over Maccabi Tel Aviv’s football match.

 

WATCH: Confession of a US President: Israel Lobby Runs the Show | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending