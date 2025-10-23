Middle East Monitor
Egypt hosts Palestinian factions to discuss 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire agreement

October 23, 2025 at 2:40 pm

Bulldozers flying Egyptian flags operate in Gaza City, Gaza, on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. [Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Egypt hosted talks on Thursday between Palestinian factions to discuss the implementation of the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel said the discussions aim at reaching a consensus between the Palestinian factions regarding the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan.

Separately, Egypt’s Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad met Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and his Palestinian counterpart Majed Faraj “as part of Egypt’s efforts to end the crisis in Gaza,” the outlet said.

“A consensus was reached during the meeting to support and continue implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza,” the channel said.

READ: UN warns aid being hampered in Gaza as closed crossings block deliveries

