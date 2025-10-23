Far-right Israeli minister Smotrich issues insulting comments against Saudi Arabia, rejects normalization for Palestinian state

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued insulting statements against Saud Arabia on Thursday, opposing normalizing relations with the kingdom in return for a Palestinian state, Anadolu reports.

“If Saudi Arabia tells us ‘normalization in exchange for a Palestinian state,’ friends — no thank you,” Smotrich said at a conference organized by the Zomet Institute and the Makor Rishon newspaper.

“Keep riding camels in the desert in Saudi Arabia, and we will continue to develop with the economy, society and state and the great things that we know how to do,” added the extremist minister.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia on Smotrich’s comments.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly conditioned reaching a deal to normalize ties with Israel on Tel Aviv’s acceptance of a Palestinian state and the launch of a serious political process leading to that state.

-Ignorance

Smotrich’s comments against Saudi Arabia drew fire from Israeli opposition leaders.

“To our friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, Smotrich does not represent the State of Israel,” Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid Party, wrote on US social media company X, calling on the finance minister to apologize.

Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition Blue and White Party, said on X that Smotrich’s comments against Saudi Arabia “reflect ignorance and a lack of awareness of his responsibility as a senior minister in the government and the cabinet.”

Smotrich, known for his extremist views, has long advocated expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the annexation of the occupied territory.