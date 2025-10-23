Pakistan, Egypt discuss bilateral defense cooperation, regional security

Pakistan and Egypt on Thursday discussed bilateral defense cooperation and regional security, said an official statement, Anadolu reports.

Visiting Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir met with Egyptian Defense Minister Gen. Abdul Maged Saqar and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi and discussed bilateral defense cooperation and regional security, a statement from Pakistan’s military said.

Munir is currently on an official visit to Egypt, following Pakistan’s signing of a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia last month.

The visit aims to strengthen military cooperation and defense collaboration between the two countries in recent years.

Munir affirmed that Pakistan-Egypt cooperation will benefit not only the people of both countries but will also contribute to regional peace and stability.

During the visit to the Ministry of Defence, the army chief was greeted warmly and presented with the Guard of Honour. He also laid a floral wreath at the Unknown Soldier Memorial and the late President Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat’s grave.

Munir also met with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El Tayab, at Mashaikhat Al Azhar Al Sharif.

