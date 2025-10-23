UN chief urges Israel to comply with International Court ruling on Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday called on Israel to implement the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that reaffirms its obligation to facilitate the delivery of essential aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has tightened its blockade on Gaza, restricting or even halting the entry of food and other humanitarian aid since the start of its war with Hamas two years ago.

Responding to a question about the court’s decision, Guterres said: “This is a very important decision. And I hope that Israel will abide by it.”

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion declaring Israel’s measures against the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA)—including its ban on the agency’s activities and contact with Israeli officials—unlawful. The court also stressed that starving civilians and using humanitarian aid as a means of pressure constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The ruling comes amid an ongoing ceasefire reached in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on the 9th of this month through mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, with the participation of the United States. The truce followed two years of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the agreement, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes and artillery attacks that have killed and injured hundreds of people.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel, with full US support, has been accused of committing acts of genocide in Gaza, including killing, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, while ignoring international appeals and ICJ orders to end such actions.