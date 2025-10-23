Middle East Monitor
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks

October 23, 2025 at 8:04 pm

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) in West Jerusalem on October 23, 2025. [Haim Zach – GPO – Handout – Anadolu Agency]

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel Thursday evening for Gaza ceasefire talks, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

The visit comes shortly after Vice President JD Vance concluded a 3-day visit to Israel during which he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials.

Rubio will help “to support the successful implementation of President (Donald) Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza,” the State Department said.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10.

