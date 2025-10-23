US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel Thursday evening for Gaza ceasefire talks, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

The visit comes shortly after Vice President JD Vance concluded a 3-day visit to Israel during which he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials.

Rubio will help “to support the successful implementation of President (Donald) Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza,” the State Department said.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10.

READ: EU Parliament chief says Europe has ‘role to play’ in sustaining Gaza peace process