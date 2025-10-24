At least 2 people killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the town of Toul in the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon killed two people and wounded two others despite a ceasefire, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

A drone fired a guided missile at a car traveling on a road near the town of Toul in the Nabatieh district, setting it on fire, according to a statement by the ministry carried by Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Later, the Israeli army said in a statement that it had killed a Hezbollah member named Abbas Hassan Karki in the Nabatieh area.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the Israeli army statement.

Israel has repeatedly launched airstrikes in Lebanon on claims of targeting Hezbollah infrastructure despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in November 2024.

Under the terms of the truce, the Israeli army was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. However, it has so far only partially pulled out troops and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.