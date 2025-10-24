Bolivia after the elections: How the rise of the right could reframe the Palestinian cause

A political shock with diplomatic ripples

In October 2025, Bolivia stunned observers at home and abroad by electing Rodrigo Paz, a center-right candidate from the Christian Democratic Party of Bolivia (PDC), as its new president—ending nearly two decades of leftist rule under the Movement for Socialism (MAS).

Yet the shock was not merely domestic. Within hours of the official results, Israel congratulated Paz, calling his victory an opportunity to “open a new chapter” in bilateral relations.

This came less than two years after Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel over its war in Gaza in 2023—a bold move that had positioned La Paz among Israel’s harshest critics in Latin America.

The swift Israeli outreach underscores a deeper geopolitical shift now unfolding across South America’s political map—where ideology, foreign policy, and moral posturing on Palestine are once again in flux.

From socialist solidarity to signs of pragmatism

For years, Bolivia stood at the forefront of Latin American solidarity with Palestine. Under leftist president Evo Morales, La Paz severed relations with Israel in 2009 in protest of Operation Cast Lead, and repeated the move in November 2023, accusing Israel of committing “crimes against humanity” in Gaza.

Bolivia also brought the Palestinian case to the International Court of Justice, describing Israel’s occupation as “illegal.”

Such moves cemented Bolivia’s reputation as a moral and ideological voice in defense of Palestinian rights, an embodiment of Latin America’s anti-imperialist, postcolonial left.

But the election of Rodrigo Paz signals that this era of ideological certainty may be giving way to economic realism and foreign-policy pragmatism.

Paz’s project: “Capitalism for all”

Rodrigo Paz is no ideologue. The 47-year-old leader of the PDC represents a Christian Democratic, market-friendly vision of governance, one that pledges to “bring Bolivia back to the world.”

His campaign prioritised economic reform, private-sector empowerment, and rebuilding global partnerships. Unlike his predecessors, Paz does not see foreign policy as a battlefield of revolutionary principles. Instead, he treats it as a strategic instrument to attract foreign investment and rebuild ties with Western economies including, crucially, Israel.

Israel’s quick congratulatory message, therefore, was not a diplomatic courtesy, it was a calculated signal. For Tel Aviv, Bolivia’s political realignment presents an opening to restore relations and to regain lost ground in a continent where leftist solidarity with Palestine has long shaped the discourse.

What might change under Paz?

ONE: A diplomatic repositioning

Under Paz, Bolivia is expected to soften its tone on Israel. The Christian Democrats do not carry the ideological hostility toward Tel Aviv that defined the MAS governments. Their focus lies squarely on economic growth, not on foreign ideological conflicts.

That could translate into a gradual re-engagement with Israel, possibly through technical, commercial, or agricultural cooperation—moves that may not be loudly announced but will be politically significant.

TWO: Israel’s strategic play

Israel has already made its intentions clear. Its foreign ministry’s statement about “strengthening cooperation” reflects a deliberate outreach strategy aimed at consolidating diplomatic and economic influence in Latin America.

Paz’s victory offers Israel both a symbolic and a strategic gain—a chance to reduce Bolivia’s role as a vocal pro-Palestinian player in the United Nations and other global forums.

THREE: Domestic pushback

Still, Paz faces a formidable challenge at home.

Bolivia’s public opinion remains deeply pro-Palestinian. Leftist movements, grassroots organizations, and representatives of indigenous communities all view Palestine’s struggle as part of Bolivia’s own historical narrative of resistance.

To navigate this tension, Paz may adopt a dual-track approach: maintaining symbolic solidarity with Palestine while pursuing quiet normalization with Israel to avoid alienating domestic constituencies.

FOUR: Regional implications

Bolivia’s potential shift could reshape Latin America’s pro-Palestine bloc.

If La Paz tones down its criticism, it could weaken the moral weight of the regional left that has championed Palestine—from Chile and Colombia to Brazil under Lula da Silva.

Such a change would tilt the regional diplomatic balance, giving Israel new room to maneuver and rebuild its image across the continent.

For Palestine: A quiet but significant loss

From the Palestinian perspective, Paz’s election marks a strategic inflection point.

Bolivia was one of the few countries that actively leveraged its voice at the United Nations and the International Court of Justice in defense of Palestinian rights.

Losing that voice – even partially – creates a diplomatic vacuum in Latin America, a region that has historically offered strong moral and political backing to Palestine.

Yet, a total rupture seems unlikely. Paz is too politically astute to risk alienating his domestic base overnight. His government is expected to proceed gradually, maintaining rhetorical support for Palestinian statehood while opening pragmatic channels of cooperation with Israel.

Between principles and interests

Bolivia today stands at a crossroads: between a leftist legacy of moral defiance, which made it a loud advocate for Palestine in global forums, and a new conservative pragmatism seeking reintegration with Western powers and reconciliation with Israel.

This shift in La Paz is more than a change in diplomatic tone, it reflects a reordering of national priorities: from ideology to interest, from moral solidarity to economic diplomacy.

For the Palestinians, the frontlines of advocacy are no longer limited to the Middle East. They now extend into Latin America’s shifting political landscape, where every election, every diplomatic gesture, can alter the contours of international support.

The question that remains: Will Bolivia hold on to its legacy of solidarity, or will its embrace of Israel signal the dawn of a new Latin American pragmatism, redefining what it means to “stand with Palestine.”

