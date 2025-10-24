Photos expose harsh treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jail

Videos circulating online have shown Israeli security officers mistreating Palestinian prisoners in the Ketziot Prison, located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, where the detainees are reportedly held in harsh and degrading conditions, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Hebrew-language website Kikar HaShabbat published what it described as a “large-scale documentation,” showing images from inside Ketziot Prison, where Palestinian inmates are subjected to humiliating treatment and strict inspection measures.

According to the website, Israeli photographer Chaim Goldberg entered the prison in February 2025 to document what he called the “lives of security prisoners.”

It added that some of the prisoners shown in the images were later released as part of the latest prisoner exchange deal, which included the release of all Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased, from the Gaza Strip.

The report claimed that Israeli authorities recently permitted the publication of photos and videos of Palestinian prisoners taken inside their cells and courtyards.

The images released by the Hebrew website show Palestinian inmates in severe and humiliating conditions. Some depict overcrowded living spaces and harsh inspection procedures, while others show prisoners shackled or sitting on the ground in ways that highlight degrading treatment.

On 23 October, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir once again boasted about depriving Palestinian prisoners of their basic rights inside Israeli prisons.

